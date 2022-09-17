Stimulus Check From Missouri

Stimulus Check has been demanded by the entire country of the United States Of America. In November 2019, the House of Representatives in Missouri passed a bill that would have all state residents receive a $220 tax rebate check. The idea behind the bill is to give people more money to spend on goods and services which in turn boosts the economy. According to the Kansas City Star, Representative Dan Shaul, R-Imperial, who sponsored the bill in the House said that it will be easier and cheaper than cutting taxes permanently.

The Director of Government Relations for the Missouri Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Travis Brown believes that the rebate would bring money into rural communities that do not see an influx of visitors and tourists during the entire year.

- Advertisement -

The bill was sponsored by Representative Dan Shaul, who has previously sponsored legislation to lower business taxes. He was joined by Travis Brown and The Missouri Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

The bill also received support from the Kansas City Star which stated: “It would be better for our state if lawmakers were able to pass this effort.”

Stimulus Check Incoming For Missouri

A stimulus check is a way of injecting money into the economy. The idea behind the bill is to give people more money to spend on goods and services which in turn boosts the economy. Stimulus checks can be used for many things including:

Funding government programs

Paying down the debt

Funding infrastructure improvements

- Advertisement -

The bill would cost the state $1.8 billion, according to the Kansas City Star. The money would come from a fund that was designed to be used in an emergency situation.

In addition to boosting the economy, Shaul says this stimulus plan will also help keep Missourians employed.

“This is going in their pockets,” said Shaul during a recent interview with KSHB News. “It’s not just for one year, it’s for two years.”