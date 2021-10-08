Stimulus Check Four: Funds Sent By The States

Stimulus Check demands have seen a significant surge over the past few months. Many driving factors have led to the vociferous appeals from the citizens. The pandemic has had a great impact on the lives of the residents. A chunk of the society has lost their jobs during the pandemic. Despite the federal government’s guidelines of reopening, nothing has improved.

The unemployment scenario in The United States Of America has been utterly concerning. The rate of unemployment has spiked up alarmingly. The tally is much higher than what it was pre-pandemic. Another area of concern is the rising cases of covid. The nation has suddenly recorded a rise in covid cases that have sent chills down the spine of citizens.

- Advertisement -

The news of the Delta variant has made the residents fearful of yet another shutdown. Despite these factors, the federal administration has not sanctioned any further finances. However, several states have provided funds that will aid the citizens. Let us take a look at some of them.

Stimulus Check From States For Citizens

With time, the possibility of a fourth stimulus check is becoming bleak. Thus, more and more states are announcing financial bonuses for their citizens. One of the first states to do so was California. Governor Gavin Newsom provided $600 to every Californian earning below $75000. Dependants were allotted a sum of $500. The recent rounds of the Golden State Stimulus II have been sent on 5th October.

New stimulus checks have been announced by Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, Connecticut & Delaware. The citizens of Delaware might receive money from Economic Impact Payment. Connecticut will provide its workers with a $1000 fund when they return. Part-time workers in Arizona will be paid $1000 while full-timers will receive $2000. Hawaii, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky have also announced stimulus checks.