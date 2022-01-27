$1400 Stimulus Checks: Have You Claimed Yours?

Families and individuals who have not received their stimulus checks yet need to claim the Recovery Rebate Credit on their 2021 tax return.

The money will be distributed to all American states in the form of stimulus checks. However, each state is allowed to use the cash in whatever way they see fit.

How To Claim The Stimulus Checks?

The Recovery Rebate Credit claim period will expire in 2022. An additional contribution made through the ARP will be refunded in 2021. To be eligible, children must be under the age of 19 (19 if they are in school) and chronically handicapped (no age limit). The dependent must be the applicant’s sister, brother, child, foster kid, stepsister, stepbrother, half-sister or half-brother, or legal descendant.

A household must have a kid or a handicapped person to get a stimulus payment. The government would give money to families to help them as they hunt for new work.

The new stimulus payment is included in the ARP. Individuals and families with children can get a $1400 check under the program.

The newest group that qualifies for stimulus checks is 2021 babies. Every baby that is born this year will receive $1400. The third round of stimulus checks will be given to the parents. To be eligible a married household should earn $150K or $75K for a single household.

While filing taxes eligible parents are to notify the IRS of their 2021 born baby/babies. Eligible households who have not applied earlier for the modified children tax credit will receive a $3600 credit in 2022. The modification is a portion of the US government’s relief package.