Stimulus Check Update: Millions Would Receive A Payment On Wednesday

Since the middle of July, around thirty-five million American families have been receiving the CTC Stimulus check payments. These payments have been a part of the American Rescue Plan- a $1.9 trillion project taken up by President Joe Biden in the spring.

Due to this hugely ambitious bill, several eligible parents will now be able to collect around $3,600 per year for every child under the age of six years, and up to a sum of $3,000 for children who are between the ages of six and seventeen. This could easily mean a payment of $250 or $300 to every child which would be deposited directly every month.

As for the stimulus check payment number three, it can be ascertained that most parents wouldn’t really be waiting this long as the payments have been slated to be headed out from the 15th of every month. Yet, families need to remember that future payments would be expected to be disbursed on the 15th of October, November, and December.

Missing Stimulus Check Payments

Families also need to be aware that the credit rollouts haven’t technically been completely smooth-sailing. There is still a glitch that has been plaguing most of the eligible parents which causes a system issue- thereby forcing stimulus check payments to be mailed instead of being deposited directly into their bank accounts. There is another problem that is related to mailing addresses and banking information being completely incorrect.

David Wovrosh, one of the members of the Legal Aid Society of Greater Cincinnati, has stated that the IRS is backlogging tremendously at the moment. While the agency is working overtime with its helpline portals to assist in missing stimulus check payments, there is a huge possibility that one would have to be on the phone for at least an hour while trying to get hold of people who could help you.