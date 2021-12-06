Stimulus Check Money For Farmers & Grocery Workers

Stimulus Check has seen its rise like a meteor. There have been several proposals made to the government. Petitions have been launched and letters have been produced. Some of the politicians too questioned the need for another round of checks.

The online petition initiated by a restaurant owner in Colorado gathered a lot of momentum. The proposal made in the bill was quite simple. It asked the government to provide a sum of $2000 to each of the Americans. The federal government had provided a series of three checks to selected Americans earlier.

The stimulus payments helped them recover those debts to a large extent. However, after the rollout of the third stimulus check, there were no more checks on the way. This disheartened the citizens significantly. They are looking up to the government for more such monetary funding.

It is quite evident that the federal government will not issue any more checks. But most of the states have issued good news. States like California, Georgia, Florida, New York, Michigan have announced stimulus checks for their citizens. Apart from the states, a recent announcement has also been made. The Department Of Agriculture has sanctioned Stimulus Checks for farmers. Let us know more about the checks in detail below.

Stimulus Check: New Checks To Lighten Up Farmers

A provision of $700 million has been sanctioned for the new Stimulus Checks. The money will be dispatched to the eligible farmworkers and grocery workers. An amount of $600 will be paid to everyone impacted by the pandemic. Farmers and grocery shop workers had a tough time during the pandemic. They were forced to take leaves that were unpaid.

A data has been provided by the United Food & Commercial Workers’ Union. It states that almost 22000 laborers lost their lives due to covid infections. The Stimulus Checks aim at providing the workers with monetary relief.