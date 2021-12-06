Americans In These States Will Receive Stimulus Check Of Around $2,000 If They Join Work

Residents of some states could receive extreme stimulus checks worth $2,000 if they return to work.

The Arizona and Kentucky governments had launched initiatives, months before the fed’s unemployment assistance had ended on the 6th of September.

Republican Doug Ducey, Arizona, proposed the Back to Work Plan in May. Americans that landed a full-time job would receive a one-time stimulus check of $2,000 while there was a $1,000 cash payment for people who scored part-time positions.

Ducey encouraged the residents of the state to rejoin their respective workspaces by Labor Day, as stated by several reports.

He stated, “With ample supplies of the COVID-19 vaccine on hand and millions of Arizonans vaccinated, people feel safer and are finally returning to life in Arizona as we knew and loved it before. People are back in the office, restaurants are at full capacity and tourists are flocking to our state.”

Arizona had ended its part in the Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation scheme on July 10, which saw several unemployed residents receive weekly stimulus checks of around $300.

Ducey stated that they were going to use that money to encourage people to go back to work instead of paying them no to.

Kentucky Planned To Make Its Residents Work For The Stimulus Check

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear revealed in June that up to 15,000 residents in the state would be paid a $1,500 bonus if they returned to the workplace. He said: “We want every Kentuckian working and participating as we sprint out of this pandemic with our economy booming.”

“We wanted the right solution – not a red state or blue state solution – to thread this needle right to energize our thriving economy while looking out for those still trying to emerge from this once-in-a-lifetime pandemic who desperately need help.”

The residents have to be employed between June 24th and July 30th in order to be eligible for this extra stimulus check.