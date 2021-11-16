Stimulus Check Update: New Checks Arriving In Maine

The fifth round of the CTC Stimulus check payments has already started getting distributed, with an estimated sum of $15 billion reaching 36 million families. At the same time, a few hundred thousand families in the states have also been receiving a new stimulus payment which would be added to the child tax credit payment, and it ought to help those in dire need.

The extra stimulus payment will be going out to around 524,754 residents of Maine, where Governor Janet Mills recently announced the Disaster Relief Payment worth $285. These payments will be seen as a thank-you to workers who have kept their essential businesses running during the early part of the pandemic. Also, the Department of Administrative and Financial Services for the state would be issuing the payments which would start on the 15th of November.

New stimulus check payment in Maine

Governor Mills, in a press release about the stimulus check payments, mentioned that every hardworking man and woman in the state who have ensured that the state functioned even during the pandemic deserved all the appreciation.

As a result of that appreciation, the bipartisan budget which was passed by the Legislature and then signed by the Governor herself would see the administration sending a one-time payment of $285 to more than half a million working people in Maine.

The stimulus check payments will be sent to eligible residents of the state in batches. The total sum would be somewhere between 5,000 and 25,000 checks issued almost every day of the week for six weeks. The checks will be coming in a paper form, and no provision has been made for direct deposits. The payments will be coming in from the 31st of December.

The State Tax Assessor has already determined who would be deemed eligible for the stimulus check payments which has been based upon the tax filings made the previous year. Another requirement would be that recipients would have to live full-time in the state during 2020.