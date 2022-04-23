Stimulus Check News: Everything You Need To Know

After two years of living in a perpetual state of crisis over the Covid pandemic, some huge changes like stimulus checks have now come to fruition. The face mask mandate, for example, is no longer in effect on planes, trains, and other forms of public transport. And, likewise, federal stimulus checks meant to mitigate some of the economic pain associated with the pandemic, are a thing of the past.

Over the past 12 months, there were more than a half-dozen stimulus checks distributed by the federal government. That wave of payments includes a third stimulus check for $1,400, as well as six-monthly child tax credit payments. So many stimulus payments, in other words, that answering the question “Where’s my stimulus check?” must first be preceded by, well, which one are you talking about?

Ultimately, the checks flowing from the federal government transferred as much as $16 billion to taxpayers on a monthly basis. For at least six months, according to the IRS. And that only refers to the child tax credit payments. Meanwhile, there’s still a smattering of checks at the state level going out to different constituent groups. Below, we’ll take a closer look at it all.

New check updates pop up all the time, which is why we’ve created this informative roundup. Make sure you check back here often because we’ll provide new stimulus check updates anytime new info becomes available. In the meantime, before we answer the “Where’s my stimulus check” question, let’s take a quick look at how we got here.

The catalyst was the $1.9 trillion stimulus package that Congress passed in early 2021, called the “American Rescue Plan.” It sailed through Congress and landed on President Biden’s desk less than two months after he took office. The legislation was a follow-up, of sorts, to the stimulus package signed by President Trump in December 2020. That earlier package is the one that gave Americans a new round of $600 stimulus checks.

More Stimulus Checks Are On The Way

Also authorized in the American Rescue Plan was an expansion of the federal child tax credit, which normally maxed out at $2,000. Because of the pandemic, that amount got bumped up to $3,600 — but, here, the legislators got creative. Congress structured the expanded benefit so that recipients get half of it in 2021. That first half came as an advance payment. Spread over six-monthly checks from July 15, 2021, through December 15, 2021.