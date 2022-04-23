Cristiano Ronaldo’s Daughter Is Home After Twin’s Tragic Death

Cristiano Ronaldo is “home” with his family following the tragic loss of his newborn son.

The soccer star announced via Instagram on Thursday that he and his partner Georgina Rodríguez took their baby girl home – days after the death of her twin brother.

“Gio and our baby girl are finally together with us,” Ronaldo captioned a photo of the family sitting on a couch with their newest member.

“We want to thank everyone for all the kind words and gestures. Your support is very important and we all felt the love and respect that you have for our family.”

He added, “Now it’s time to be grateful for the life that we’ve just welcomed into this world.”

Cristiano Ronaldo Made The First Announcement In October

Ronaldo, 37, and Rodríguez, 28, announced in October 2021 that they were expecting twins.

“Delighted to announce we are expecting a twin. Our hearts are full of love – we can’t wait to meet you #blessed,” the Portuguese model captioned a photo of the ultrasounds at the time, later revealing her unborn babies were a boy and a girl.

Earlier this week, Ronaldo and Rodríguez announced the devastating news that one of their babies didn’t make it.

“It is with our deepest sadness we have to announce that our baby boy has passed away. It is the greatest pain that any parents can feel,” they said in a joint statement.

“Only the birth of our baby girl gives us the strength to live this moment with some hope and happiness. Our baby boy, you are our angel. We will always love you.”