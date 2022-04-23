Kelly Dodd Ripped For Comparing Emily Simpson To Fiona From Shrek

Kelly Dodd may have finally gone too far.

The “Real Housewives of Orange County” alum shared a photo on Instagram Wednesday night comparing her former co-star, Emily Simpson, to Fiona from “Shrek.”

The side-by-side images showed Simpson, 46, at the Bravo reality show’s Season 16 reunion and the cartoon ogre in the 2001 DreamWorks movie, both in floor-length gowns of a green hue.

“Who rocked it better ?? #rhoc,” Kelly Dodd, 46, asked her 780,000-plus followers, most of whom were quick to rip her to shreds.

“Oh gosh, Kelly….I don’t like Emily AT ALL, but this is not kind!” one fan commented.

“Petty,” another wrote.

“Not ok,” a third follower agreed.

“Please don’t be like this. I really want to like you but….,” another person commented.

“This is very distasteful, idk why you would do this?” one more asked, to which Dodd responded, “because she’s a bully.”

Several critics urged the former Bravolebrity to delete her post, and within just 10 minutes, she did — but not before Page Six captured screenshots.

This Was Not The Only Time That Kelly Dodd Crossed The Line

Simpson is far from being the only “RHOC” starKelly Dodd has come after on social media. Just last month, she posted about how she feels “sorry” for Gina Kirschenheiter’s children.

Kirschenheiter, 37, was a guest on “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen” at the time and expressed pity for Kelly Dodd, who often makes disparaging remarks about her former co-stars and old stomping grounds on Instagram, Twitter, and her podcast with her husband, Rick Leventhal.

But Dodd — who was fired from the series in June 2021 after making controversial remarks about COVID-19 — fired back on Twitter, “#rhoc @GKirschenheiter don’t feel sorry for me!! I feel sorry for your 6 kids being packed into 2 bdrms!!”

Dodd went on to brag about all the material items and experiences she has been able to give her only child, 15-year-old daughter Jolie, whom she shares with ex-husband Michael Dodd.

“My daughter has traveled the world, lived in the best places & houses & had the best education!!” she added before taking a shot at Kirschenheiter’s latest business venture.

“Go on w/your fake skincare line you can buy at Rite Aid #salicylicacid.”

Kirschenheiter shares a modest home with boyfriend Travis Mullen and their combined six kids.