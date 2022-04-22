Nick Jonas Reveals The Name Of Their Baby

Nick Jonas is one of the renowned stars of America. He is currently married to the Indian actress, Priyanka Chopra. Both the stars have had an adorable wedding and are very much in love with each other. However, they seem to be even happier at the moment as they have welcomed their first child.

The couple announced the news of their first child on social media. Rumors were going on about the possibility of the couple going for a baby. The team of Priyanka Chopra confirmed the news on the 21st of January. The statement conveyed the fact that the baby was born with the help of a surrogate mother.

However, after the birth of their baby, both Jonas and Priyanka refused to talk much about the baby. They asked their fans and media to provide them with much-needed privacy. A number of days have passed and finally, we got to know the name of the baby. The name of Nick Jonas’ first child was first reported publicly by TMZ. They claimed to have obtained a copy of the child’s birth certificate.

Let us learn more about the story in detail below.

Nick Jonas And Priyanka Chopra Excited About Parenting

Nick Jonas has finally let the public know the name of their first baby. According to trusted sources, the baby is named Malti Marie Chopra Jonas.

The copy of the birth proof obtained by TMZ states that the child was born on 15th January 2022 at 8 pm. A hospital in San Diego is listed as the birthplace of Malti.

The exact reason for naming the child ” Malti” has not been clarified by the couple.

However, it is a word that means “moonlight” in Sanskrit. Both Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra seemed very happy and excited.

The couple stated that they are very excited to take up the journey of parenting.