Stimulus Check Worth $1,100 Will Be Disbursed This Week Itself

The Congress House has recently passed the Infrastructure Bill worth a massive $1.2 trillion forwarded by Biden. Owing to this bill, thousands of US citizens will get stimulus checks worth $1,100 this week itself.

An article recently published by The Sun stated that the eligible citizens of California will receive a new financial boost as a part of their Golden State package. The payments through direct deposit mode will start from 29th October and mail payments will start from 1st November, as informed by FTB.

4th Stimulus Check Becoming A Possibility?

The citizens who are eligible but have no children will receive $600 and the ones with children will get $1,100. The first batch of payments to 600,000 citizens was dispatched on 27th August while the next batch was sent by 17th September.

It is believed that no less than 2 million citizens of California will get this benefit. Nearly two-thirds of taxpaying Californians will receive a payout of $600 along with an additional $500.

Such state-only payments belong to the plan of “California Comeback” which has a budget of $100 billion and aims to offer immediate help to businesses and individuals hit worst by the COVID pandemic.

Gavin Newsom, the Governor, mentioned that this plan is the biggest tax refund by any state in the history of the US.

Now that states are also giving out huge refunds and stimulus checks to their citizens, the federal government is also expected to provide the 4th check to all needy Americans in 2022.

The administration of Biden has already spent a considerable amount on this fresh infrastructure package. However, they have no plans to give out another stimulus check.

This massive $1 trillion bill was passed with 228-206 votes in the Representatives House on 5th November.