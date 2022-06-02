Stimulus Check Payments Deadline: How To Apply Before June 1?

There are a number of extremely important deadlines approaching for citizens in the United States who are seeking any sort of financial aid like stimulus checks.

Three programs, in particular, are designed to give Americans a financial stimulus check at a time when the cost of living is soaring much quicker than wages or job creation. The three programs can be applied for up to June 1, 2022.

The primary reason for so many Americans needing more help than they previously did is the COVID-19 pandemic which caused huge disruption to the entire economy.

Another key reason in recent months is the Russian invasion of Ukraine which began in February and has caused fuel prices to rise exponentially, hitting poor families the hardest.

Stimulus Check Payments Deadline

The first program giving stimulus check aid to Americans is the Chicago gas card which is worth 150 dollars. There have been 12.5 million dollars allocated to provide residents with public transportation and gas cards. Using a lottery system, 50,000 gas cards worth 150 dollars will go out.

Another stimulus aid is transit cards which are worth 50 dollars. The aim is of course to soften the financial blow of getting to and from work or going about day-to-day life.

Some 100,000 cards will be given out and you can apply once per month through September.

Finally, the third program with a June 1 deadline is the Connecticut child tax credit. Parents could be in store for a 250-dollar payment per child which will make a notable difference.

There are income requirements though for those who want to receive the stimulus benefits.

Payments will begin going out in August meaning the late summer may not be quite as much of a squeeze.