Stimulus Check Bonus Proposed In Direct Payments

Millions of Pennsylvania residents could be inching closer to $2,000 in direct stimulus check payments thanks to Governor Tom Wolf.

In February, the Pennsylvania governor proposed a $1.7billion plan to help the state recover from the pandemic through the American Rescue Plan​ Act (ARPA).

- Advertisement -

Part of his proposal includes direct payments of up to $2,000 to eligible Pennsylvania residents.

The funds would come from the state’s $2.2billion surplus from unspent coronavirus relief funds.

Stimulus Checks: Wolf Plans To Use Amount For Payments

Mr. Wolf said the plan would use $500million of that surplus for the one-time payment.

- Advertisement -

“While Pennsylvanians are still bruised and trying to recover from the pandemic, we cannot sit on billions of dollars in federal aid that could heal Pennsylvania,” Mr. Wolf said in a statement.

“It’s wrong to hold this money back from helping people​. It’s past time we take action,” he added.

Lawmakers must move quickly because if the funds are not used by December 31, 2024, they will be sent back to the federal government.

Though the bill has not been passed, Gov Wolf has garnered support from Representative Patty Kim in Harrisburg recognizing that as inflation rages on, Americans may need more help.

The governor said boosting household income will help workers and families still struggling from the pandemic.

If the bill passes, households making $80,000 or less would be eligible for the checks.

Pennsylvanians would be able to spend the stimulus checks on whatever is necessary.

Additionally, Gov Wolf proposed that $225million would be allocated to help small businesses impacted by the pandemic.

While another $325million would be added to the state healthcare system with an additional $450million given to conservation and preservation efforts.