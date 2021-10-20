Stimulus Check Payments Received By Californians

Stimulus Check seems to be the way to go for the Americans. The impact of the pandemic has left America devastated. The economy has threatened to go down the drain. People have lost their jobs and are worried about the mounting debts. The present scenario is also not very much encouraging for the residents.

The number of covid cases has suddenly seen an upward climb. The health ministry has issued warnings about wearing a mask. Most of the covid mandates have been brought back yet again. Such a situation has made the citizens of the United States of America concerned. They are fearful of yet another shutdown being imposed.

In order to combat the growing insecurities, a couple of petitions have been launched. The petitions have been launched by Representative Ilhan Omar & Stephanie Bonin. The petition initiated by Bonin has broken every record. The bill gathered a huge crowd.

As a result, it has been signed 3million times. The said bill can be accessed online at the “Change.org” website. The proposal asks the government to provide a sum of $2000 to all the Americans as Stimulus Checks.

Stimulus Check: New Checks Delivered

Despite desperate requests from the locals, the federal government is unmoved. The chances of a fourth stimulus check are bleak. The governor of California thus designed the Golden State Stimulus II. This aims at providing financial support worth $600 to every adult. $500 has been stipulated for children below eighteen years.

Last week saw yet another set of checks being dispatched to the Californians. According to the official count, 412,000 checks were given as direct payments. 819,000 opted to receive the money via paper checks. The next set of payments is scheduled to take place on 1st November.