New Stimulus Check Payments To Be Released In May: States Gear Up To Counter Inflation And Rising Prices

With the majority of citizens feeling the pain of the high inflation, states are stepping in to help out their residents in the absence of any further federal support. With the Republicans scuttling any further moves by President Biden to support citizens following the third stimulus check and the child tax credit, people have only the states to look up for support.

More than a dozen states have already pushed through legislative measures to send residents state stimulus checks. Residents of Delaware, Indiana, and California are among the states that have announced that they would send a certain amount or adjust it against state taxes.

Most States Going In For Direct Stimulus Checks

Residents of Chicago will get prepaid transit and gasoline cards. Residents of California got the Golden State Stimulus to check in two parts. Eligible individuals got between $600 and $1,200 in their 1st package while the 2nd package was between $500 and $1,100.

Residents of California who earned $75,000 and less were eligible for the stimulus support. Residents who have submitted their tax returns and paid their taxes before October 15, 2021 were eligible for this stimulus check. The tax boar is expecting another round of checks this June.

Delaware is issuing a rebate on taxes by May. Single filers could receive $300 and married couples who file their returns jointly will receive double that. The rebate is for those who have filed their 2020 tax returns.

Indiana is providing tax refunds for its residents who have filed state returns before January 3 this year. individuals will receive $125while joint filers will receive double that.

Checks will be issued only after August and those who have registered their bank account with the tax authorities will receive them earlier through direct bank transfer.

Illinois is preparing to send around $400 to tax filers while Chicago will make available transportation and gas cards under the initiative named Chicago Moves. Around 100,000 transit cards worth $50 and 50,000 gasoline cards worth $150 will be issued to residents.