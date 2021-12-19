Stimulus Check Petition Gains Significant Support

Stimulus Check has been the talking point of Americans for the last two months. The money received from the government has benefited the people largely. However, citizens have stated that the money offered was not enough. The federal government designed the plan in the month of March. They have sent out three rounds of stimulus checks so far.

The third round of payments was sent out by the IRS recently. The checks were worth $1400. These were sent out as direct payments to the qualified individuals. People earning below $75000 were entitled to receive the stimulus payments. According to reports, the money provided is not enough to see the Americans for long. The amount received by the citizens will soon be used up. Most households have a huge backlog of payments like rent.

- Advertisement -

The shutdown made many Americans lose their jobs. This has resulted in high demand for the fourth round of stimulus checks.

As the demands rise with each passing day, the possibility of another check seems bleak. The federal government has stated its reasons for not providing any more assistance. Many households are still struggling to get through with their days. A petition has gained significant momentum. It has been initiated by Stephanie Bonin. Let us find out the probability of receiving the fourth funding below.

Stimulus Check 4: Stephanie Bonin Garners Huge Support

A couple of petitions have attracted loads of attention. One such petition has been launched by Stephanie Bonin. Bonin is a resident of Colorado. She has asked the government to provide new stimulus checks. The petition demands monthly checks of $2000.

- Advertisement -

The online petition can be accessed at Change.Org. Till now, more than 2.9m people have signed the check. The check is just 15000 signatures away from reaching its target of three million.