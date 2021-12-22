Stimulus Check Petitions Nearing 3million

Stimulus Check seems to be the need of the hour for the Americans. The threat of another wave of the coronavirus looms large over America. As of now, demands for the checks have surged drastically. Petitions have been made favoring the provision of the fourth round of payments. The dreaded memory of the 2020 shutdown is still fresh in the minds of Americans.

A shutdown brings immense pressure on individuals. The economy also takes a huge blow. Households struggle to meet their necessities. Keeping in mind all of these, the citizens are petitioning for the provision of another check. Some states have taken matters into their own hands. The petitions and the letters all seem to go to waste. The federal government did not seem to be keen on further payments.

The Democrats sent a letter to the President. Two more petitions were signed. The petitions asked for the provision of $2000 & $1200 payments for all the Americans. These payments were supposed to be delivered every month. Any individual who was a lawful resident of America was entitled to receive this money.

IRS had already sent out the third installment of the $1400 stimulus checks. They also rolled out the final installment of the Child Tax Credit. The petition started by Stephanie Bonin is nearing 3million signatures. Let us learn more about the bill in detail below.

Stimulus Check Unavailable Despite Strong Petition

Stimulus Check has been demanded by several petitions. The online petition can be accessed at Change.Org. The bill asks for a monthly payment of $2000 for the government. It has asked the government to provide the money to all the citizens irrespective of their income.

The stimulus check petition has gathered a lot of mass. Many people have signed the petition. Over a 2.9million signatures have been made till now. The exact figure stands at 2,984,500 signatures. The petition needs 15000 more signs to complete the target of 3million.