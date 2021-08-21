Stimulus Check Negotiations Pushed For Number Four

Stimulus Check push for a fourth-round has now been around for two months. As the country moves towards recovery, the need for government aids becomes inevitable. Thousands of households are still suffering from the ill effects of the pandemic. People are struggling to meet the bare necessities of life. The toll taken by the pandemic has left people homeless and jobless. The assistance from the government seems to be expiring soon. The third and final installment of the check has already been rolled out. The aid provided to the unemployed is likely to fade out by 6th September. This has put the people of America in a serious state of bother. Let us look at some of the negotiable conditions for future assistance of funds.

Stimulus Check: Reasons To Provide More Funds

America recorded a sharp increase in covid cases in the recent weeks. This suggests that the pandemic crisis is not over yet. Some of the lawmakers have taken the initiative to stand by people’s demands.

Democratic leaders like Elizabeth Warren, Bernie Sanders & Ron Wyden have approached the government. They structured a letter asking for the unemployment aids to continue. They also asked the government to grant the people direct deposits until the crisis is finally over. The officials mentioned in the letter the struggle the common mass is going through.

The letter from the Democrats is not the only one to reach Kamala Harris & Joe Biden. An earlier letter reflected similar demands. It was supported by fifty-three representatives. They asked for a couple of stimulus checks which promised to keep the poverty rate down. The rapid recovery of the economy could also result in inflation. Prices are speculated to go up by 5.5%.

Despite all the negotiations, the government has its justifications. They have started increasing the rate of vaccination rapidly. As the economy recovers, more job opportunities are also available. All in all the possibilities of a fourth stimulus check seems unlikely at the moment.