Stimulus Check Requests Pile Up, Will The Government Answer?

Stimulus Check demands have been going around for a while now. The citizens of America are very much concerned about their future. The federal government has stated that the economy is recovering. They also said that the rate of unemployment is expected to go down.

The government provided the citizens with stimulus checks. Most Americans have stated that the money provided by the government was not enough. A large part of the money was used up in paying off debts. Many households fell behind on paying their rent. However, the actual scenario is much worse. Many households are struggling to earn themselves a decent living. The pandemic situation is not over just yet. The country has seen a spike in the active covid cases. This has instilled a fear in the mind of most citizens. They are eager for more assistance from the government.

- Advertisement -

A number of petitions have been launched. A couple of petitions have made a significant impact. The bills proposed by Rep Ilhan Omar & Stephanie Bonin have attracted many eyes. The online petition of Bonin is nearing the 3 million signature mark. The bill calls for a monthly payment of $2000. However, it remains to be seen what the government thinks.

Stimulus Check Four Possibilities Revisited

The pandemic made a large chunk of the citizens lose their jobs. Although the local businesses have been ordered to reopen, the problem persists. People are having a hard time finding a suitable job for themselves. A lot of people are not being paid sufficiently. This resulted in many families failing to meet their daily necessities.

Politicians & lawmakers have also agreed to the need for one more check. They backed themselves to convince the President on the issue. A survey stated that the latest fundings would perish within a couple of months. They have already issued a letter to Biden demanding the stimulus check.