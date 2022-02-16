Stimulus Check Worth Billions Have Been Dispatched This Year

Stimulus Check has provided a sense of relief to all Americans. When the country imposed a strict shut down, people were clueless about their future.

This was when the federal government came up with the idea of a stimulus check.

Joe Biden announced a series of monetary assistance based on the eligibility of the residents. Most of the people benefitted largely from the initiative.

The money received from the check was mostly used up to meet the essential needs of the households. However, after the initial three checks, no further announcements have been made.

One of the main concerns for the residents is the Omicron scare. Recent data have shown alarming spikes in the infection level.

The number of infected people has shot up drastically. Death tolls are also on the rise. The Health Department has reinforced the use of strict covid protocols.

Masks have also been made compulsory. This has led the citizens to vociferously demand a further monetary announcement. Many politicians have also joined in support of the common people.

A recent statement from the IRS stated that they have sent out billions of stimulus checks this year. Let us learn more about the story in detail below.

Stimulus Check: How To Get One?

Stimulus Check demands are growing with each passing day. The people are very much worried about new checks in 2022.

However, the IRS has issued a recent statement that might make the citizens smile. They said that the organization has sent out a number of checks since January.

The exact number is close to one billion according to their statement. The IRS has urged citizens to file their taxes to qualify for the Recovery Rebate Payment.

Stimulus Check is also available for the unclaimed Child Tax Credit money. Eligible residents can garner up to $3600 worth of assistance.

The $1400 check for the new parents will also be delivered once the tax has been successfully submitted.