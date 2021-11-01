Stimulus Check Update: The New California Golden State Stimulus Will Be Deposited In Your Accounts

The residents of California are due for their new stimulus check from the state of California worth $1,100. These new Golden State stimulus payments will hit the bank accounts in the coming week.

These payments are the second round of checks to go out to state taxpayers, which are worth $600 each, with an option to receive an extra $500 by claiming a dependent.

Around 750k checks will be sent after Monday and it will take around three weeks for the people to receive them.

The state of California has sent 4.5 million stimulus checks which come out to a total of over $3.2billion under the plan.

The latest round of stimulus checks will see a total of $857million distributed to the residents.

The checks will come in the form of either direct deposit or paper checks by mail, depending on the refund option you selected on your tax returns.

Stimulus Check: How Can You Qualify For The Payments?

According to the Franchise Tax Board, direct deposits are being issued on the 29th of October with mailed checks beginning on the 1st of November.

In order to qualify for these payments, you need to file your taxes by October 15. You need to have an AGI of $1-$75k for the last tax year. It is compulsory for you to be a resident of California for more than half of the 2020 tax year and also on the date when the payment is issued.