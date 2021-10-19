Stimulus Check Update: These Programs Can Offer Billions In Aid Money

People have not budged from their demand for a new stimulus check but Biden has moved on as he has too much on his plate now.

The Senior Citizens League is pushing to provide a round of $1,400 stimulus check targeted to people on Social Security. Another online petition is calling for $2,000 monthly checks for all Americans and has passed 2.9 million signatures on its way to a goal of 3 million.

At this moment these proposals are just wishful thinking but there are other ways to keep your debts under control as billions are available in aid money outside of a direct payment.

Stimulus Check In A Different Form

Most households bearing children ages 17 and younger are receiving monthly cash payments through a temporary expansion of the Child Tax Credit. Households can get a total of up to $1,500 for kids aged 6 to 17, and as much as $1,800 for each child under 6.

Next year, the credit will provide duplicate, second helpings of money that families can collect through tax refunds. You could receive an even larger amount in the spring by opting out of the remaining monthly payments this year.

House-owners had problems too keep up with its payments and can look for financial relief through a $10 billion mortgage assistance program. This was a part of the massive stimulus program signed by Biden.

If you are not eligible for any of the stimulus check you can find the relief on your own.

You can tame your debts by taking a lower-interest debt consolidation loan. This will help you regain your control by simplifying your payments and will help in shrinking the costs.

People had started to shop online after the pandemic so, you can add add-ons on your browser that automatically searches for lower prices and coupons to reduce expenses.