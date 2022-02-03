Stimulus Checks Worth $1200 Will Be Given To California Residents

California has been the most accommodating to its inhabitants thus far, establishing the Golden State Stimulus in two parts: Golden State Stimulus I and Golden State Stimulus II. Golden State Stimulus II cheques were expected to arrive by October 31 and were worth between 600 and 1,100 dollars. However, some people who filed their taxes late or were expecting physical checks may get their new stimulus check in December instead.

Are You Eligible To Receive The Stimulus Checks?

Californians are receiving stimulus cheques as part of the Golden State Stimulus II program, with over 800,000 worth $575 million going to qualified residents.

Those who qualify for a payment in California will get up to $1,100, with a representative for the California Franchise Tax Board indicating that the next wave of payments will mostly consist of postal cheques.

9,000 direct deposits were totaling slightly over $6 million, resulting in the issuance of about 794,000 paper checks totaling $568 million from December 18 to December 31.

According to a spokeswoman, more than eight million Golden State Stimulus II payments have been given or publicized in California, totaling almost $5.8 billion.

If you submitted your 2020 tax return and earned less than $75,000, you may be eligible for financial assistance through the Golden State Stimulus II program, with stimulus payments ranging from $600 to $1,100. Workers who are not qualified for a Social Security Number (SSN) can instead apply for an ITIN, which allows them to work in California under specific conditions.

If this applies to you, you’ll have until February 15, 2022, to file taxes and get your Golden State Stimulus Check using your ITIN.