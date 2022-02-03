Stimulus Check: New Mothers In DC Will Receive $900 Monthly

D.C. Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D) said Thursday that new and expectant moms living in some of the city’s poorest communities will receive $900 in monthly Stimulus Checks.

Strong Families, Strong Futures DC, a $1.5 million pilot initiative, is aimed at residents of Wards 5, 7, and 8. The city is funding it, and Martha’s Table, a community group, is in charge of implementing it. The rewards will be distributed to 132 people throughout the year-long experiment, according to the mayor.

Stimulus Check Will Be Available For Mothers In The Poorest Parts Of DC

Bowser compared the new endeavor to previous government attempts to expand child-care Stimulus Checks.

Both the city and Martha’s Table have experience with Stimulus Check programs, which provide funds to those who meet certain criteria.

In 2017, the District launched D.C. Flex, a $7,200-per-year housing assistance program. ‘Martha’s Table’ was part of a partnership of NGOs that provided monetary assistance to 500 Ward 8 households through the Thrive East of the River initiative. The nonprofit announced in December that it will utilize a $180,000 grant from health insurer Amerigroup DC to provide monetary assistance to 50 new mothers in Ward 8.

According to Jennifer Porter, executive director of the Mayor’s Office on Women’s Policy and Initiatives, “Strong Families, Strong Futures DC” aims to provide a stable financial foundation for moms during the important early years of a child’s life.

A mother residing in one of the three wards must also earn less than 250 percent of the federal poverty level to be eligible for the program. Eligible moms include those who are pregnant in their second or third trimesters and those who are parenting a child who is three months old or younger.

According to David Lloyd, Martha’s Table’s deputy head of programs, the families will have access to not just $10,800 in monetary support over a year, but also additional resources provided by the organization. Healthy foods will be provided, as well as assistance in obtaining early education programs.