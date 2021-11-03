Stimulus Check Update: Get Your Money With These Programs

There are more stimulus checks to come and will be reflected into your bank accounts in no time. However, there is a different kind of stimulus check update that must also be shared. Because it is not just the IRS payments that are flowing to millions of Americans from the federal government. States and localities around the US have crafted their own stimulus-related programs to assist the affected people.

The Various Types Of Stimulus Checks That Are Being Offered

The Child Tax Credit is one of the biggest efforts that will be mentioned by us. It has already transferred tens of billions of dollars to the Americans.

There are two more checks, out of a total of six, still to come before the end of this year. The next up is on the 15th of November. And then there’s one final child tax credit check after that, on the 15th of December.

The Federal Communications Commission provides low-income households with a temporary discount on broadband. The thinking is that the pandemic has made connectivity more vital than ever, because of scenarios like work-from-home. This program gives eligible households up to $50 off of their broadband bills and up to $75 off for households on tribal lands.

For homeowners, there’s a federal Homeowners Assistance Fund to know about. Potential recipients of aid must demonstrate a pandemic-related financial hardship and the money can be used for things like mortgage payments, homeowner’s insurance, and more.

US Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack announced a $700 million grant program for farm and food workers. It entails a one-time $600 payment going to farmworkers and the US meatpacking workforce. A portion of the $700 million, totaling up to $20 million, will also go toward helping grocery store workers.