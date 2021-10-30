Direct Stimulus Checks From States Continue As More States Make Use Of Federal Funds

While the federal administration is tied up with the social and infrastructure bill, the 4th stimulus check appears to be on hold for the present. But states are making use of the generous federal aid and adding some form of their funds to give stimulus checks directly to some of their residents.

Congress has already given out 3 stimulus checks during the pandemic. But with the economic turnaround slower than expected, and with the pandemic yet to loosen its grip, a section of the populace, especially the low-income group, has been hard hit.

Even as millions of citizens have supported an online petition for a 4th check, Congress has no such plans on its table. But states have already given out their version of the stimulus check.

California Was The First Off The Mark With Its Golden State Stimulus Check

California was the first off the block. Over a million Golden State checks of $1,100 max have been sent or are expected to reach residents in the next few weeks.

Residents of California who earned $75,000 or less last year will receive $600 as a stimulus check, plus an added $500 for declared dependents.

The latest batch is expected to go out this week. It will include 400,000 checks directly credited to bank accounts, and around 750,000 paper checks through the US postal service.

Georgia is also helping out teachers and school administrators, with a $1,000 stimulus check to full-time employees and $500 to part-time teachers.

Connecticut has been innovative in its distribution of stimulus checks. it will offer $1,000 to over 10,000 out-of-work workers to rejoin the workforce.

Maryland has approved a check of $500 for those who were beneficiaries of the Earned IT Credit, while others will receive $300. The State Comptroller of Maryland, Peter Franchot, had proposed sending a check of $2,000 to families with young children but the plan is yet to bear fruition.