Stimulus Check Update: More Golden State Stimulus Payments Going Out In A Few Days

The Franchise Tax Board had stated that the majority of the stimulus checks would be delivered by the end of October. 750k stimulus checks should be mailed by early November.

More than 1.1 million California residents will get a boost to their accounts in the coming days, as the state sends out a new round of Golden State Stimulus II payments.

This latest round includes about 400k direct deposit payments that will be issued on the 29th of October. The Franchise Tax Board handles these payments and stated that the money will typically show up in their bank accounts within a few business days, depending on their bank.

This will be the last major round of stimulus check, as expected. It is also expected that the majority of the Golden State Stimulus II deposits will be delivered by the end of October.

The state will also be mailing about 750k checks on the 1st of November. Paper checks can take up to 3 weeks to arrive.

Stimulus Check: How Can You Qualify For The Last Round In California

The state of California is in the process of sending stimulus payments to about 9 million eligible people. In previous rounds, the FTB sent payments to about 4.5 million people.

$600 payments will be made to qualified taxpayers with a Social Security number, an AGI between $1 to $75k, and did not receive the first round of Golden State Stimulus payments.

$1k payments will go out to qualified ITIN filers making $75k or less and have one or more dependents.

Additional payment for families with dependents. Eligible families who file with a Social Security Number with one or more dependents are eligible for an additional $500.