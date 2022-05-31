Stimulus Check Updates: Americans To Get $1,400 From Checks

Another group of Americans will be getting direct payments in the summer.

A total of 2,596 low and moderate-income residents in Johnson County, Iowa have applied for a one-time stimulus check of $1,400 under the Direct Assistance Program, reports the Press-Citizen.

The county has set aside $2million from the American Rescue Act to fund the program.

Stimulus Check: Who Is Eligible?

To qualify, you must meet a few pieces of criteria.

This includes suffering from food or housing insecurity, job loss, or previously being excluded from federal stimulus check payments.

You may also qualify if you are eligible for a federal program like Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or Supplemental Security Income.

As far as income goes, it must be $45,370 or below for a household of one, $51,870 for a household of two, and $64,805 for a four-person household.

But know that the deadline to apply passed on Friday, May 27.

“We reached a lot of residents who were eligible and needed support.”

All applicants will be contacted if they regardless if they have been declined or not.

If you don’t qualify originally, the reason might be that you didn’t fill out your application correctly.

Those affected should revise applications between June 10 and June 17, the BOS said.

In the range of 2,300 and 2,400 residents will wind up getting $1,400 stimulus check payments, which are set to reach recipients late next month or July, according to the BOS.

It was extended from the original May 23 deadline, as an influx of applications came in last weekend, according to the county’s Board of Supervisors (BOS).

“It became such an extreme push over that weekend and there were literally hundreds of residents who were eligible based on what they were reporting over the phone and through email… and so we made a good-faith-effort decision to extend the application,” the Board told the Press-Citizen.