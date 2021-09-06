Stimulus Check: Watch Your Emails Carefully As Scammers Can Steal Your Accounts

Scammers are back and will pitch about your stimulus check, also known as Economic Impact Payments.

How Can The Fake Stimulus Check Message Look Like?

The email can look like it is from the IRS asking you to re-enter your banking data, as you provided to the IRS. Another was found to state the third round of the stimulus check was available.

The email about the third round told the recipient that he was eligible for $815.05, but needed to click on a blue box to claim their payments. Once you click on the blue box scammers will download malware into your computer and steal the important ID information from you.

The emails might look official but can sound extremely strange. It usually ends with the words: Note: For security reasons, we will record your IP address, the date, and the time. Deliberate wrong inputs are criminally pursued and indicated.

The Internal Revenue System made an announcement on Thursday that they had received several complaints about stimulus check scams in July and June. The specific numbers of the scammers were not mentioned. The alert stated that scammers sent messages saying that the individuals were eligible for stimulus payments and the people must click on the following link to complete the information to claim it.

Some phishing emails claimed that IRS had calculated an individual’s fiscal activity and they were eligible for the EIP. The Internal Revenue System has alerted taxpayers that they do not send unsolicited emails or texts.

The IRS does not threaten with jail or lawsuits and does not demand payments on gift cards or cryptocurrency. The payments that you make are not to any individual but to the US Treasury.

Taxpayers can report such fraudulent cases to the Treasury Inspector General for Tax Administration or make an online report of the same.