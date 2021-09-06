The Call For Stimulus Check Increases, More Than 127K Sign The Petitions

An online petition for a $2000 stimulus check has amassed more than 127,000 new signatures in the last month alone. Currently, the $2000 Monthly Stimulus Check Petition has nearly three million citizens supporting it.

The Internal Revenue Service has issued a little more than 169 million stimulus check up to $1,400 since the American Rescue Plan was passed in March.

The third round of stimulus checks given since the pandemic began, carried on from the $1,200 checks issued under the CARES Act in March 2020, and a $600 payment which was distributed as part of a relief measure in December.

Despite the stimulus check, millions of Americans still remain in financial anguish forcing them to demand more payments to be sent out.

Call For The Stimulus Check

As of Saturday, the petition has received over 2,854,500 signatures, with approximately 127,700 additional supporters in the last four weeks. If the petition reaches its target of 3 million signatures, it will become one of Change.org’s most popular.

Laid-off workers, furloughed workers, self-employed, and workers dealing with significantly reduced hours are struggling to pay rent and feed their families. With the closing of businesses and schools across the US to keep the virus from spreading, thousands of citizens have lost their jobs and the rest are being forced to stay home.

Around 14.6 million people are also presently receiving some form of unemployment assistance, with 5.4 percent of the population still unemployed. The unemployment rate is frighteningly higher than its pre-pandemic level of 3.5 percent.

Unfortunately, millions of those jobless Americans will very soon lose access to expanded unemployment benefits.

The stimulus check, which has been in place for the last 18 months, will officially come to an end on September 6. This has led to desperate Americans for additional stimulus aid.

A cohort of Democratic lawmakers has already penned a plea to President Joe Biden in support of recurring stimulus payments until the pandemic ends, informing that nearly 6 in 10 people claim that the $1,400 payments are set to be included in the rescue package will last them less than three months.