These Stimulus Checks Will Cover Your Funeral Expenses Of Upto $9,000

Another wave of stimulus checks is unlikely but a certain federal program can offer much-needed support to the families who had lost their loved ones due to the coronavirus.

These coronavirus stimulus checks will cover the funeral expenses up to $9,000. Such stimulus money could prove a great help to families who not only lost a loved one but witnessed a drop in income due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, not many families have applied for this stimulus check so far.

How Will These Stimulus Checks Cover The Funeral Expenses?

- Advertisement -

The Federal Emergency Management Agency or FEMA is overseeing this program which covers the funeral expenses. This program is part of the $1.9T stimulus package, which President Joe Biden approved in March. There is no income limit to apply for this program, and it is one of the biggest initiatives of its kind.

To apply for this stimulus money covering funeral expenses, you need to be a U.S. citizen, noncitizen national, or qualified alien. To be eligible for reimbursement, you must have paid for funeral expenses after January 20, 2020. Moreover, the expenses should be for an individual whose death in the U.S. was caused by COVID-19.

The limit is up to $9,000 for an individual’s funeral expenses, but if someone has lost more than one family member, then they can apply for up to $35,000 in reimbursement.

- Advertisement -

However, if a family has already received any aid to cover funeral costs, such as burial benefits under a life insurance policy, then it would reduce the money they are entitled to under FEMA’s program. Moreover, a family can only claim the amount they have actually spent with a limit of $9,000.