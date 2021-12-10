Stimulus Checks News: Plus Up Payments Being Sent Before The End Of The Year

Plus Up stimulus checks are being sent out before the New Year, so it’s important to register in time.

Plus Up payments are stimulus checks sent to people who received checks already that were based on their 2019 tax returns.

Anyone that did not file a return automatically received a third payment if they receive Social Security, survivor benefits, Railroad Retirement benefits, SSI, or veterans benefits.

Some individuals had a lower income in 2020 compared to 2019, so they were owed more than the IRS thought.

This is true for those who claimed an elderly or disabled dependent and the IRS was unaware as well.

These stimulus checks will be sent until December 31, 2021.

Stimulus Check Update: Things You Need To Know About These Plus-Up Payments

You do not need to take action to receive the plus-up payment, but you do need to make sure your 2020 taxes are filed.

When the IRS evaluates 2020 tax returns, they will see who qualifies for the Plus Up stimulus check.

The American Rescue Plan passed in March gave the IRS until Dec. 31 to make all the payments.

To qualify, you have until the end of the year to file your taxes.

Anyone eligible can track the payment using the Get My Payment tool through the IRS.

500,000 payments have already been made with direct deposit.