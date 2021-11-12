Surprise Stimulus Check: Payments Are Coming In These 14 States

A number of states across the US have sent surprise stimulus checks to certain residents in the past year.

The bonus cash was handed out to groups including teachers and parents after three payments were sent as part of Joe Biden’s American Rescue Plan.

- Advertisement -

The money is a result of individual programs, set up by state leaders, to benefit the people who live there.

Each local government will decide who qualifies for the checks and how much they will receive.

The States That Are Offering These Stimulus Checks

In Arizona, out-of-work residents were able to take advantage of the state’s back-to-work program. Those who went back to work part-time were eligible for $1,000.

- Advertisement -

California offered the Golden State Stimulus to residents who were required to have filed their 2020 tax return by October 15. About half of the 9 million residents received their checks as of October 31, and the remaining checks are being sent by mail.

Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont announced the Back to Work program for $1,000 in stimulus checks, starting on May 30, 2021, which will continue until December 31, 2021.

In Florida, teachers and principals were set to receive $1,000 in stimulus cash for their commitment to educating during the pandemic.

In Georgia, teachers and principals were set to receive $1,000 in stimulus cash for their commitment to educating during the pandemic.

Residents in Maryland received their state-wide stimulus check in August, only if the individual filed their earned income tax credit.

A $1,086 check was available to families of three without an income in New Hampshire.

Students in Ohio may be able to get support in the shape of grant money worth $46 million.

In Tennessee, officials passed legislation earlier in 2021 to pay a $1,000 bonus for full-time public school employees and $500 for part-time public school employees.