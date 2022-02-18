Swyftx: Aussie National League Obtains New Sponsorship With The Crypto Exchange

Ryan Parsons, Swyftx CEO said that the “mass appeal of sport means it’s a hugely important way for exchanges to announce themselves.” on sponsoring the NRL.

The Australian National League (NRL) signed a sponsorship deal termed for three years with Swyftx, a crypto exchange firm based in Brisbane.

It started off in 2018 and caters to trading services for more or less 300 digitals assets and is registered in New Zealand and Australia.

Swyftx with this deal with the NRL sealed another important achievement to promote the blockchain and crypto sector among sports fanatics locally. Crypto.com has already signed a deal for $25M for a period of five years with the Australian Football League’s competition for women.

The NRL, Women’s NRL (NRLW), All-Star, and State of Origin games will all be covered under the deal with Swyftx. There is a probability to extend the deal for one more year ending in 2026.

The firm’s name will be exhibited as “Swyftx Bunker” on the NRL’s in-game review and decision board in 2023. The Swyftx branding will be seen on LED screens in the stadium and virtually through TV broadcasts.

Parsons’ Views On The Significance Of The Swyftx Deal

Ryan Parsons highlighted the importance of this deal and stated to Cointelegraph that Australia is “witnessing an almost overnight mainstreaming of crypto.”

“The partnerships we’re seeing at the moment represent a sign of growing confidence in the future of crypto and its potential for universal adoption. The real question now isn’t whether cryptocurrency is here to stay, but how quickly it reshapes the future of the global economy and traditional financial services.”

On being asked about the active seeking of sporting partners by exchanges such as FTX, Crypto. com, Swyftx, and, Parson responded that the “mass appeal of sport means it’s a hugely important way for exchanges to announce themselves” and be recognized by finance companies.

“Exchanges are effectively saying that ‘we’re here and we’re supporting people to embrace new technologies and opportunities,’” he said.