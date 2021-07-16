The 2021 EGR Awards: who scored a full house in the Bingo Marketing Campaign category?

A highly competitive industry, it certainly takes a lot of innovation and originality if you want to stand out from the crowd as a key player in the world of Bingo gaming. This is why the EGR Marketing and Innovation Awards annually look for the best Bingo Marketing Campaign in the dedicated category. With contributions from the likes of Paddy Power Bingo Foxy Bingo and PlayOJO, it was certainly a close call when the judges came together to make their decision at the 2021 event.

Allow us to fill you in on all of the need-to-know details from this year’s virtual event, and we’ll even reveal who bagged the jackpot prize, winning the category.

- Advertisement -

Backstory of the Awards:

The EGR Marketing and Innovation Awards have been the go-to accreditation across the gaming sector for many years now. The Awards aim to bring together the best industry-leading businesses within this sector, and invites them to showcase their biggest marketing achievements. All submissions will be put through their paces, closely analysed and then scored by an expert panel of judges. Affiliates, operators and suppliers are permitted to enter the majority of categories although there are usually some that have restrictions.

Bingo Marketing Campaign Category Criteria:

Originality and creativity

Direct results in terms of acquisition and revenue

Achieve core objectives and enhance brand values

Initiate future development possibilities

- Advertisement -

Stand-out Campaign Entry:

Before we announce the winner, there’s one campaign in particular that deserves a mention. This entry comes from Paddy Power Bingo, and certainly hits the brief in terms of creativity and promoting inclusive values. With top quality execution, this campaign generated a significant amount of commercial success, as well as delivering direct results.

Some of the top UK drag queens got in on the action, bringing their own fanbase from their time on RuPaul’s Drag Race UK. The queens were then tasked with filling a MINI Cooper with oversized Bingo balls. Contestants were asked to guess the number of balls that were in the car, before standing by as the queens began counting. The campaign took the form of a five-hour video, where the forementioned contestants would have to tune in to the stream to take part, from the comfort and safety of their own homes.

The Winner:

Whilst you may be expecting Paddy Power Bingo to have snagged the top prize, it was actually the PlayOJO that rose to victory. Their campaign utilised the hype surrounding The Masked Singer UK as they collaborated with license holders Bandicoot. The final result came in the form of a television advert which depicted famous characters from the show enjoying a game or two of Bingo backstage.

You can watch the ad below:





All three gaming giants who entered this category had great campaigns, showing that there’s a lot more to playing online Bingo than meets the eye.