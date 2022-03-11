The Seven-Step Guide To Start Your Online Gambling Journey

With the increasing number of online casino sites appearing on the web, more people are jumping on the online gambling bandwagon. Online casinos were initially created as a virtual alternative to traditional casinos, but now it has transformed into an entire entity on its own — with additional features like bonuses and free trials. Therefore, gamblers now have to adapt to the change and learn how to beat the system.

To make your entry into online gambling on this website easier, we wrote this seven-step guide to online gambling to prepare you with the essential information. Before you hastily create a casino account, beginners are strongly encouraged to read through this guide to prevent any blunders.

Check your local online gambling laws

First and foremost, you need to be sure if online betting is legal in your home country or state and if you satisfy the legal age to gamble. The information is usually available on the appropriate gamble regulatory authorities in your country/state. We do not encourage unlawful betting, please ensure you fulfil this step before continuing with the guide.

Selecting the right casino site

When choosing an online casino platform, beginners should consider the following criteria for the best match:

Device compatibility — An ideal casino site should be compatible with both desktops and mobile phones. For those who intend to play mobile casinos, they should look for casino apps that are available on both iOs and android for maximum convenience.

— An ideal casino site should be compatible with both desktops and mobile phones. For those who intend to play mobile casinos, they should look for casino apps that are available on both iOs and android for maximum convenience. Ratings and Reviews — Beginners should choose a site that garnered many praises and excellent reviews from other experienced gamblers. A site’s trustworthiness can also be measured if it won any prestigious gaming awards before.

— Beginners should choose a site that garnered many praises and excellent reviews from other experienced gamblers. A site’s trustworthiness can also be measured if it won any prestigious gaming awards before. Software provider — It is no secret that the best casino sites offer games developed by the top software providers. For an enjoyable gaming experience, players can check if their preferred site works with credible software vendors.

— It is no secret that the best casino sites offer games developed by the top software providers. For an enjoyable gaming experience, players can check if their preferred site works with credible software vendors. Range of casino games — It is always recommended for beginners to pick a casino site that offers a wide variety of games. This allows players to have more options to choose from to find out which casino game best suits them

— It is always recommended for beginners to pick a casino site that offers a wide variety of games. This allows players to have more options to choose from to find out which casino game best suits them Banking methods — A good casino site should offer a list of banking methods for deposits and withdrawals. The common payment options are eWallets, debit cards, credit cards, and bank transfers.

— A good casino site should offer a list of banking methods for deposits and withdrawals. The common payment options are eWallets, debit cards, credit cards, and bank transfers. Customer support — Players can interact with the operator’s support team prior to registering to observe their response. The ideal customer service is a team that is always contactable, has multiple channels to contact, and has an informative FAQ section.

Safety and security measures

Having a safe and secure betting environment is the most important point in online casinos. Beginners should look out for the following aspects to judge if the site has good safety measures:

Licensing — It is required by law for all gambling sites to be registered and own a license to operate in their country. Do not register for sites that have no legal certification.

— It is required by law for all gambling sites to be registered and own a license to operate in their country. Do not register for sites that have no legal certification. Blacklisted casinos — These casinos should be avoided at all costs. Casinos are blacklisted when they expose users to unsafe or slow payments, or worse, refusing to transfer the payouts.

— These casinos should be avoided at all costs. Casinos are blacklisted when they expose users to unsafe or slow payments, or worse, refusing to transfer the payouts. Independently audited — All online gambling platforms are mandated to be audited by independent firms to guarantee that their casinos’ odds are random and fair.

— All online gambling platforms are mandated to be audited by independent firms to guarantee that their casinos’ odds are random and fair. Security protocols — A secure casino site should have SSL encryption that protects your transaction and personal data from external parties.

Try it free

Most online gambling platforms have a demo version for potential customers to experiment with their games. Beginners are strongly encouraged to use the free trial to get a rough understanding of the website and play the games without betting any real money.

Though most websites will require you to register with them before giving access to the demo version, beginners should note that a good platform will not ask for your financial information at this stage.

Picking the best bonus

To get the best value of money, beginners should choose a gambling platform that not only has a variety of games but a site with multiple bonuses and promotions. Take a look at the list of common bonuses that gamblers should know:

Deposit bonus — The casino operators will match your deposit by a certain percentage or even by dollars. Most deposit bonuses occur when a user just joins the site for their first few deposits.

— The casino operators will match your deposit by a certain percentage or even by dollars. Most deposit bonuses occur when a user just joins the site for their first few deposits. No deposit bonus — As the name suggests, users are not required to make any deposits to receive this incentive. All they have to do is to register an account and they will receive the bonus.

Playing the right games

Prior to registering an account, all players should set their intentions for their online gambling journey. Once they know what type of experience they are looking for, it streamlines the game selection process for them.

For example, a person who gambles for entertainment can try playing slots for their flashy visuals and iconic sound effects. Whereas, those who intend to earn money can play games that have great odds and a low house edge. These include baccarat, craps and blackjack. If you are entirely new to gambling itself, consider playing games like keno and roulette as they can be learnt within minutes.

Take a break occasionally

Online gambling’s addictive nature is hard to resist when you are so drawn into the game. Hence, we urge all players to take precautions by taking more frequent breaks. Always remind yourself that these casino games were intentionally designed in a way to keep players hooked on them, so losing your calm may lead to serious deficits.

Even if you are on a losing streak, please do not attempt to recover the losses. It is the gambler’s fallacy to think that you can suddenly recuperate the deficits in the next few rounds. Instead, resist this temptation and call it quits for the day.

Conclusion

To kickstart your online gambling journey, a player should be well-informed about the reliability of the platform, the kind of games to play, and the platform’s security measures. Furthermore, we strongly encourage all players to game responsibly. No matter how addictive the game is, a player should learn to restrain themselves before the addiction gets aggravated further.

After gaining insights shared in this article, we hope that newcomers like yourself will enjoy and maximise their experience gambling online.