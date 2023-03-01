Unity Is Adding MetaMask Functionality Among The Web3 Tools

Unity, the game engine is currently working to add a metamask function in their new web3 tools. Unite has added 13 vetted platforms of crypto in their asset store. This list includes some of the biggest blockchain platforms like Tezos and Solana.

The video game development platform of Unity has recently added a few of the biggest crypto platforms in their list of assets to help their team of developers who are trying to build Web3 tech.

On 28th February, the game engine released their new category for decentralization in their asset store. With the crypto platforms they have added to their store, their developers will try to merge the category in their projects.

MetaMask, the crypto wallet provider was listed among the 13 platforms that unity is featuring on their stores. They have also added a SDK aka, software development kit to help their users to connect their metamask wallet to games developed on the gaming engine.

Unity Has Added 13 Crypto Platforms For Increased Functionality:

DappRadar has dropped a recent report that said that the games have created almost half of the activities on the blockchains in this January.

The report by DappRadar has also said that the mainstream coverage of Web3 gaming is increasing greatly which has also contributed to the new rise in activity.

A blockchain analyst has said that the blockchain gaming is is gaining more attention of the mainstream media and thus it will bring more Web3 games in the upcoming years. Kieran Warwick, the co-founder of DappRadar said that their main challenge with these blockchain games at this moment is getting the traction of many casual gamers as the perception of these games are of inferior quality.