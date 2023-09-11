Vitalik Buterin’s X Account Has Been Hacked Recently

The co-founder of Ethereum, Vitalik Buterin, had his X account compromised allegedly. According to ZachXBT, a prominent blockchain investigator, the incident has already led to his victims losing out on about $691,000 after clicking on an extremely malicious link. In a post made on the 9th of September, Dmitry Buterin, the father of the co-founder, announced that his son’s account had ended up being compromised. The post he was talking about has now been deleted- but was originally posted on Buterin’s account, where they claimed to celebrate the arrival of Proto-Danksharding that was coming to Ethereum.

Vitalik Buterin’s Hacked Account Led To Millions Of Victims

The hacker of Vitalik Buterin’s account had shared a malicious link to an alleged free commemorative NFT available, which then enticed the victims to connect their wallets- before the hacker ultimately stole all the funds. Consequently, this incident has also led Bok Khoo, the developer of Ethereum, to announce that he has also suffered losses in his CryptoPunk NFT Collection.

- Advertisement -

As of now, the floor price which has been prevailing for a CryptoPunk NFT stands at about 46.99 Ether- which is around $76,837. The internet sleuth, ZachXBT, did go out of their way to inform their 438,200 followers about the activities of the hackers. He recently claimed that the most valuable NFT which had been pilfered was the CryptoPunk.

One user on X also claimed that Vitalik Buterin might not have pushed through sufficient security measures for the X account. The user stated, before implying that he believes that it was an oversight on the part of Buterin which led to the attack, that the co-founder of Ethereum should take full responsibility and accountability for his poor op-sec and then compensate those affected.