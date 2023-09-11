A Bipartisan Blueprint For AI Regulation Has Been Unveiled

A couple of senators in the United States recently unveiled a bipartisan blueprint for AI regulation on the 8th of September, as Congress intensified its aims at regulating the emerging technology. The framework was put out by Senators Richard Blumenthal, and Josh Hawley- and advocates for mandatory licensing for all the AI firms, and also makes it pretty clear that the technology liability protections would not shield these companies from any form of legal action.

In a statement that was posted on X, Blumenthal went on to express that the bipartisan framework also represents a significant step in the right direction- a comprehensive and robust legislative plan for enforceable and concrete AI safeguards. It is also expected that this would be a guide in managing the potential benefits and risks of any form of AI technology.

AI Regulation Framework Has Been Put Forth

Hawley then emphasized that all of the principles that had been outlined in the framework- would serve as the foundational basis for Congress in order to take some action regarding AI regulation. The framework has also proposed the creation of a licensing system which was overseen by a regulatory body which would be independent. It also mandates that the model developers of AI have registered with this oversight entity- which would possess the authority to create and conduct audits of the licensing applicants.

Also, the framework has suggested that Congress should make it absolutely explicit that Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act- which would provide one legal protection to tech firms for third-party content- is something that does not extend to AI applications. Hence, AI regulation on such a framework would advocate for corporate transparency, child and consumer protection, along national security safeguards.