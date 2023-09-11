Khloe Kardashian Received An Entire Bouquet Of Flowers For New Line

Fabletics is doing all they can to make sure Khloe Kardashian has an amazing time with them- with flowers galore. The 39-year-old star of the Kardashians recently displayed her enormous display of roses from the fitness clothing brand on her Instagram story. Underneath the floral arrangement, Kardashian expressed her excitement with it- along with several exclamation points.

She also went on to thank Ginger Ressler, and Don, two of the co-founders of the fitness brand. In the clip, Khloe was heard exclaiming that the roses were definitely to die for, and this was from her new Fabletics family. She also expressed her gratitude towards Don and Ginger for being so generous and sending a gift which was so stunning.

Khloe Kardashian Is Now A Part Of The Fabletics Group

Khloe Kardashian next zoomed in on the varying shades of white and pink blossoms, and stated that she was just going to be sleeping next to them because she simply couldn’t handle how spectacular they were. The mother of two children then joked that even her younger son, Tatum, loved them. Tatum is her 13-month-old son, who she shares with her ex Tristan Thompson.

Ginger, the co-founder of the Fabletics platform, also shared a picture with the KUWTK star, and a few other team members on social media in order to commemorate this new venture. In the caption, the co-founder wrote that he was extremely excited to be working with Khloe Kardashian and the collaboration was to die for. The team had been working really hard to make this happen, and it was finally a dream come true for many. Khloe Kardashian also commented on the post and stated that the guys did make the best team ever- and she was quite honored to be a part of this community.