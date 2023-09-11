Robin Roberts Has Married Her Longtime Partner Amber Laign

Robin Roberts has married Amber Laign, her partner for quite some time now. The anchor of Good Morning America recently tied the knot with the massage therapist, and this was confirmed through their Instagram account which is used for their dog- named Lil Man Lukas, on Friday.

There was also a photo of the pooch wherein he looked quite dapper in a bow tie, with the caption that his Mommies were finally married to each other. In the early part of the year, Robin had confirmed that she would be marrying Laign in the year itself. On the 2nd January iteration of Good Morning America, Robin had stated that she was quite hesitant to reveal a piece of news, but she was going to be married within the year.

Robin Roberts Is Finally Going to Tie The Knot With Amber Laign

Robin Roberts continued that this was something that they had always been talking about- something that they had decided to put off but both of them had wanted to say yes to this- and to the next chapter of their lives. Since the announcement, both the couple have gone ahead and celebrated this road to the altar on social media as well as the morning show family of Roberts.

They even went on to share with fans when they received their marriage license in Connecticut on Thursday. The love story began in 2005 when their friends set them up on a blind date. They had managed to keep this romance private till 2013 when the journalist came out about her sexuality in a post made on Facebook. Since that time, the couple has had quite a lot of highs and lows together. In 2007, Robin Roberts was diagnosed with breast cancer, and this was when the couple started relying on each other for support. She was also diagnosed with a rare blood and bone marrow disease called myelodysplastic syndrome in 2012.