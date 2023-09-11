Stassi Schroeder Has Welcomed Baby No.2 With Beau Clark

Stassi Schroeder is now a mother of two beautiful children. The 35-year-old alumnus of the Vanderpump Rules, and her 43-year-old husband, Beau Clark, recently welcomed their second baby together- a son that they have named Messer Rhys.

This announcement was made by Schroeder on Instagram Saturday afternoon, alongside a bunch of photos of her posing with the newest addition to their family. Her son was born on the 7th of September at 12:04 a.m. and weighed in at 7 lbs, 14 oz with a length of 19.5 inches. The mother wrote on Instagram that they loved the baby so much already. Stassi is already mom to 2-year-old Hartford Charlie Rose, with Clark.

Stassi Schroeder Has Given Birth To A Beautiful Boy

Things seem to be looking up for Stassi Schroeder, with one of the pictures clicked by a smiling Harper who sat on the bed in the hospital just a few inches away from her mother- who held onto Messer. Katie Maloney, the former costar of Stassi on Vanderpump Rules, also wrote on Instagram that she was extremely happy for the family and couldn’t wait to meet him, while Brittany Cartwright, fellow alumnus of Brave congratulated the couple on such a happy event.

Several other members of the network sent in their congratulations, which included Amanda Batula of Summer House, Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, and Stephanie Hollman of Real Housewives of Dallas. Stassi Schroeder and Beau Clark had been married to each other in 2020. In March 2023, the couple revealed that they were pregnant with a baby boy, after announcing that Schroeder was expecting just a week before. They also shared a video of them finding out this news on the family podcast- which is titled The Good The Bad The Baby.