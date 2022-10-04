Whoopi Goldberg Wants Emmett Till Accuser To Take Responsibility For Their Actions

Whoopi Goldberg is quite outraged that the accuser of Emmett Till, Carolyn Bryant Donham, is still walking free after destroying life through her actions. The 66-year-old actress did state in a recent interview that while she didn’t want the woman to be imprisoned for her actions, she did want her to stand before an impartial judge and jury. She further added that she wanted Donham to accept what she did and how she did it. For Goldberg, the biggest crime the woman could have done was staying silent about the whole incident rather than admitting to what she did.

Whoopi Goldberg Wants Carolyn Donham to Admit To Her Role In Emmett Till’s Death

Just this year, a court in Mississippi refused to indict Bonham, who had accused Till of whistling at her on the 28th of August, 1955. The lack of racial sensitivity at that time led to the 14-year-old kid being lynched to death while he was simply visiting his relatives and had come across the woman in a grocery store. The now 88-year-old woman was never accused of inciting the murder of Till, along with her deceased husband and brother-in-law, who were both acquitted for their role in the lynching.

For those wondering, Whoopi Goldberg is one of the producers of a new film based on the life of Emmett Till and the struggles his mother Mamie Till-Mobley faced to ensure that her son received justice. Goldberg mentioned that she had been trying to manage some serious funding for the project but had been unable to, for the better part of the last decade. But with the death of George Floyd and the rise of the ‘Black Lives Matter’ movement, it seems that the producers finally received the funding that they deserve.

Whoopi Goldberg has never been one to mince words for she openly admitted that there were slim chances of Till ever getting made with the amount of funding that they had previously. She also considers the role George Floyd’s death played in ensuring that the filmmakers received the green light to produce this movie.