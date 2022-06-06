Yuga Labs Sees Its Discord Groups Breached

Yuga Labs, which has gained massive fame after being the creator of two of the most popular NFT offerings- recently witnessed another phishing attack. This orchestrated attack led to their investors losing over 145 ETH or around $260,000. A blockchain detective as well as a member of the Crypto Twitter community, OKHotshot, went on to alert the crypto investors about the compromise of two of the official groups on Discord which were linked to BAYC and OtherSide NFTs.

According to the investigations brought forth by OKHotshot, this attack was conducted by hacking into the account of Boris Vagner, the social as well as the community manager for Yuga Labs.

Yuga Labs Deals With Phishing Attack

After the scammers gained unrestricted access to the account of the employee, they went on to share several phishing links from the Discord account of Vagner into the official BAYC, Mutant Ape Yacht Club and a few Otherside groups.

Quite a few users in these groups, who were also unwary about the scam that was ongoing, did fall for the phishing messages that did promise limited quantity giveaways which were made available for existing holders of NFT.

After the investigation was concluded, OKHotshots went on to reveal that the wallets of Yuga Labs that held and transferred the recently compromised NFTs, made this the second time when the Bored Ape Yacht Club fell victim to an attack in two separate weeks. Interestingly, Yuga Labs has not yet responded to Cointelegraph.

On the 25th of May, a member of the Proof Collective went on to lose 29 extremely high valued Moonbirds which were based on Ethereum- which had a worth of $1.5 million amid this ongoing scam.

Although the total damage that was sustained in this hack on Yuga Labs remains pretty unclear, the recent crypto scams are definitely a harsh wake-up call for the owners of NFT to keep exercising caution when they were dealing with third-party platforms.