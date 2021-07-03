ZM Has Received A Rating Of Hold

The stocks of ZM have been issued with a rating of hold as stated by stock analysts working for Oppenheimer. The report was sent out to investors and clients last Friday, according to sources.

The Stock Commentary of ZM

There have been quite a few research equities that have commented on the stocks of ZM. Citigroup has already increased the price target of the company from $362 to $380 with a rating of neutral in a 2nd June research report. Needham & Company LLC has also put up a rating of hold in a 22nd June research report.

Deutsche Bank has also increased the price target of the company from $360 to $375 with a rating of hold in a 2nd June research report. The Bank of America has also put up a rating of buy in a 20th April research report. In the end, Daiwa Capital Markets decided to put up a rating of sell along with a price target of $250 in a 31st March research report.

Three of the research equities have issued the stocks with a rating of sell, while thirteen others have provided the company with a rating of hold. Close to twelve others have given the company a rating of buy. Currently, ZM has a hold rating along with a $425.07 price target.

The stocks of ZM traded on Friday at $386.48. The year low of the company during this period was $230 with the year high set at $588.84. The moving average price of the company during this period was $335.79. The market cap of the firm was $113.87 billion, with a 133.27 PE ratio, along with a PEG ratio of 7.56.

ZM previously announced its quarterly reports on the 31st of May. The EPS reported by the company during this period was $1.32, which was more than the consensus estimate of $0.99. The revenue generated by the company during this period was $956.24 million, with the consensus estimate coming to $908.17 million. The net margin of the company was 26.59%, with a 36.26% return on equity.