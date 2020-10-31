5 Cool and Effective Local Marketing Techniques For Your Business In Birmingham

Marketing is an important part of running and managing a local business.

No matter how flawless your product is or how useful your services are, without a smart marketing plan, you may not be able to reach the right customers.

In this post, we are discussing five cool and effective local marketing techniques that can help your Birmingham business gain qualified local leads. Whether you own a restaurant, a groceries store or a supermarket, these tips will help you.

1. First Things First, Update Your Google My Business Profile

The fact that all businesses should know is that Google is the biggest search giant, and we should leverage all the marketing opportunities that it offers.

Keeping your Google My Business profile update is a great way to attract new customers. First of all, it makes you visible in the search results. Secondly, it allows you to showcase top customer reviews and flaunt ratings to attract even more people.

Apart from that, Google pushes GMB results above all websites in the search results and allows searchers to navigate to or call the store that they like.

Great news: Over 80% of queries coming from local searches convert.

2. Promote Customer Reviews on Your Media Channels

Studies report that 72% of customers don’t take buying actions until they’ve read online reviews, and 93% of customers judge a local business’ quality from its reviews.

Certainly, the importance of reviews can’t be overlooked.

But is it enough to only have reviews? Well, by promoting customer reviews smartly across your media channels, you can create a lot of engaging content, plus showcase the social proof of your business helping customers in one way or another.

You can also launch a targeted paid ads campaign using customer reviews to lure new customers.

3. Optimize For Local Search

Another important thing to consider is the local search results.

Whether we talk about voice search or about search terms ending with a phrase “near me,” in one way or another, they connect to local SEO. And as mentioned above, 80% of queries coming from local searches convert, which is why local SEO is important.

You can get your inbound team to work towards local SEO, or if you lack such resources, get in touch with a qualified digital marketing agency in Birmingham.

Apart from this, also optimise your content for voice searches. Your GMB and Yelp reviews can boost your rankings in Google voice assistant, Siri and Alexa’s search results.

4. Launch Offers

Who doesn’t like offers? Whether it’s a great discount or a freebies scheme, an attractive and realistic offer can be beneficial for your business. Plus, it can help you build a stronger and happier customer base.

Surely, it’s not about giving away your profits or bearing loss for promotions, but about offering what you can comfortably afford.

Launching offers for different occasions and promoting them across your social media can also increase footfall for your brick and mortar business.

5. Facebook Ads For Brand Awareness: A Constant Work In Progress

Facebook ads are great for boosting your brand awareness in the local area. But this technique shouldn’t be something that you use only once in a while.

For results to come, Facebook brand awareness ads should be a constant work in progress.

This will ensure that most of the prospective customers in your locality know about your business and its services, so, when they may require, they can get in touch with you.

Final words

Marketing your local business in the surrounding areas is crucial for fruitful profits. In this blog post, we discussed five quick tips that can help you effectively promote your business in the relevant local region.

Hopefully, this was helpful.