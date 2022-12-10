Allison Williams Is Getting Hitched

The 34 years old Allison William, an American actress starred in the famous series “A series of unfortunate events” and “The Mindy Project”. And her upcoming project M3GAN, which premiered recently where Allison showed up with her fiance Alexander Dreymon. She faced a lot of criticism regarding her relationship with Alexander Dreymon.

Allison Williams Might Be The Perfect Match For Alexander Dreymon

Allison Williams has been married before to Ricky van Veen, however, Alexander has never been married before. People have raised their eyebrows about this relationship and where it’s going as other concerns. Last year Allison Williams welcomed a baby boy with Alexander. The couple started dating in 2019 and since then they kept their relationship very private. They appeared on the red carpet and just after two days Alexander posted a bunch of pictures from the premiere night, including photos of his fiance captioned them with how proud he is of her fiancee.

A source close to the couple revealed they have been thinking about this for a long time, but with Allison’s past marriage going in vain, a lot of confusion arose among the couple. Both of them are private people who liked to do things privately and they did and did get engaged privately in the presence of their family and friends.

They are so in love with each other, almost like over the moon. Allison Williams and Alexander Dreymon are alike, they go very well and he has been supportive of her since the beginning. Which Allison didn’t get while she was with Ricky Van Veen. The couple appeared on the red carpet with a similar color shade outfit, Allison wore a grey sequin dress and Alexander wore a Plaid suit, posed for photos, and shared a kiss.