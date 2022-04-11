Amber Heard Recently Took A Break From Social Media

Amber Heard, the ex-wife of Johnny Depp, declared that she would take a break from all social media platforms because of her upcoming court battle with his ex-husband. She posted on Instagram this Saturday that she will remain offline for some weeks as she is currently living in Virginia and preparing to face Johnny Depp in the family court.

Amber Heard Admitted That The Lawsuit With Depp Brings Her Great Pain

The star of the movie ‘Aquaman’ wrote an article in 2018 where she explained her connection with abuse and violence all her life. She specifically mentioned that from a very young age, she had to face abuse which continued even after marrying Johnny Depp. These two started dating in 2012 and got married in 2015.

The star of the Pirates of the Caribbean filed a lawsuit asking for $50 million as compensation from Amber Heard for allegedly defaming him with the help of that essay. In that essay, Amber Heard wrote that she gradually became a public figure who was facing domestic violence and had the fact that she had to suffer a lot for just voicing her pain and suffering.

In her recent post, she explained that she did not write the name of her ex-husband in that essay and truly she is facing the wrath for raising her voice against men who have power and money in society. Though she is paying a huge price, she still wishes that things will get better after the conclusion of the case.

Amber Heard still has a soft corner for him and states that there are a lot of good memories of them together that she can never share with the world. Heard also filed a suit against him where she demanded $100 million as compensation for sabotaging her endorsement and casting deals. The couple filed for a divorce in 2016 and a year later the divorce was finalized.