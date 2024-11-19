



Apple is significantly expanding its internal advertising initiatives. A recent report suggests that the company has commenced selling its advertising space for Apple News, marking a substantial change in its advertising strategy for the platform.

Apple expands in-house advertising with News initiative

Sara Fischer reports for Axios:

According to two sources close to the matter, Apple has begun marketing its own advertising inventory on Apple News. They are introducing new ad formats aimed at enhancing revenue for both the company and its publishing allies. […] Apple is targeting advertisers with new ad formats that will run in the Apple News feed and within specific stories. Starting next year, Apple plans to offer premium sponsorships for curated editorial content related to major events like the Met Gala and the U.S. Open. Alongside these premium offerings, the Apple News team will also promote banner ads and video advertisements across 17 distinct formats, including carousel ads highlighting various products.

Fischer highlights that publishers will receive 70% of the revenue from ads sold by Apple, which likely represents an increase compared to earnings from ads sold through third-party partners such as Taboola.

While the partnership with Taboola will continue, Apple will also provide unsold ad placements via Taboola and potentially other new collaborators.

DMN Perspective

Apple Introduces its Own Apple News Advertising for the First Time 2

Apple News recently received praise for its coverage during the US election night, indicating that the company may focus more on event-based reporting in the future. This could potentially create engaging user experiences and unique sponsorship opportunities.

Although Apple already manages its own advertising for the App Store, its overall internal advertising strategies have been relatively modest. Recent staffing changes suggest a potential ad tier for Apple TV+, although this has yet to materialize.

It’s hopeful that Apple’s advertising teams can deliver a more refined ad experience within Apple News. Ultimately, for a company consistently aiming to boost its services revenue, this strategy is a logical progression.

What are your thoughts on Apple’s increased advertising initiatives? Share your opinions in the comments.

Top iPhone accessories